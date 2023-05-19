Willis “Bing” Davis documentary to premiere in 2024

Davis said he’s looking forward to sharing his art in a new medium with the documentary.

“I am excited about the opportunity to work with the creative team at ThinkTV to produce a documentary about growing up in Dayton as an African American male with interest and skills in sports, art and culture,” he said. “The Dayton Miami Valley community has nurtured and supported me as an athlete, artist and in community service.”

His art and activism in the Dayton community has earned him numerous awards including a spot on the Dayton Region’s Walk of Fame just down the street from his gallery, physically cementing Davis as an honorable and notable Daytonian. Much of his work showcases African American culture and social justice issues in society.

Davis’ “impact on Dayton is tangible,” according to Ann Rotolante, the lead producer on the film. She said feels the weight and longevity of Davis’ legacy and is excited to bring the documentary to the Dayton community.

Producer Rodney Veal, a former pupil of Davis, also feels the tangible impact of Davis’ contributions.

“As a native Daytonian, I have admired the work and life of Bing Davis,” said Veal, host of “The Art Show” and the “Rodney Veal’s Inspired By” podcast with ThinkTV. “My first ever summer art camp was with Bing Davis, and it left such impression on my life. He was the first African American artist I ever encountered and that interaction informed my life spent in the arts. This is such amazing way to pay homage to such an iconic man, activist and artist.”

The documentary will be broadcast on TV as well as livestreamed on YouTube and the PBS app.