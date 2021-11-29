Winan’s collaborates with Ohio distillery for new chocolate treat

Winans Chocolates + Coffees has something extra sweet and boozy in store for bourbon fans.
The beloved local chocolatier and coffee shop has released a special collaboration with Columbus-based Watershed Distillery just in time for the holiday shopping season. Bourbon Cherry Cordials with Watershed Bourbon is now available for purchase online, ready to ship to your home.
“The collaboration between Winans Chocolates and Watershed Distillery is a natural progression between two Ohio favorites committed to supporting quality local products,” according to Winans website. “We hope you enjoy the taste of each Bourbon Cherry Cordial as much as we enjoyed creating them.”
The specialty chocolates start with barrel-aged bourbon that’s used to soak the maraschino cherries for three months. Each cherry is then coated with Winans “family-recipe” fondant made with Watershed Bourbon and then covered with either Winans premium dark or milk chocolate. Finally, the candies are hand-drizzled with a white chocolate.
Boxes come with an assortment of dark and milk chocolates, and are available in either a half-pound box (starting at $19.95) or one-pound box ($34.95).
About the Author