WORTH THE DRIVE: Hocking Hills State Park constructing new overnight lodge opening this fall

If you’re looking for a chance to enjoy the great outdoors, Hocking Hills State Park in southeast Ohio should be on your list.
From fishing in a 17-acre lake to exploring over 25 miles of hiking trails, there are plenty of activities to enjoy. A few of Hocking Hills’ well-known hiking trails include Ash Cave, Cedar Falls and Old Man’s Cave.
In addition to a variety of campground sites and cabins, there is a new lodge on the rise to replace one destroyed by fire in 2016.
The new lodge will have numerous amenities to enjoy such as a spacious lobby with fireplaces, an event space for over 200 people, a dining room and lounge, a grab-and-go café, a fitness center, and a gift shop. Guests can also enjoy an 18-by-30-inch indoor rectangular pool, an outdoor pool roughly three times the size of the indoor pool, all-season hot tubs, and mezzanine sky bridges allowing opportunities to gaze at the outdoor scenery though a wall of windows.
“The Hocking Hills Lodge offers breathtaking views that the tradition cabin experience does not,” said Stephanie O’Grady, spokeswoman with Ohio Department of Natural Resources. “It’s a luxurious space that puts amenities at reach without leaving the building. We hope this new lodge will have even more people to enjoy the beauty this park has to offer.”
Although the new lodge will be under construction until the fall, reservations are now being excepted. Eighty-one rooms are available for stays beginning Nov. 1. Rates begin at roughly $200 per night.
Reservations can be made up to one year in advance. As the anticipated fall opening approaches, earlier reservation dates will be accessible.
Demand for overnight accommodation is expected to increase. Visit hockinghillsparklodge.com or call 1-800-AT-A-PARK (1-800-282-7275).
Hocking Hills State Park is located in Logan, particularly on the Hocking River, 48 miles southeast of Columbus.
