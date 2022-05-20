BreakingNews
Skeletal remains found in Trotwood identified 61-year-old man
WORTH THE DRIVE: Louisville music festivals will be a hot ticket this fall

CHICAGO, IL - JULY 30: (L-R) Recording artists Flea, Chad Smith, Anthony Kiedis, and Josh Klinghoffer of Red Hot Chili Peppers perform on the Samsung Stage at Lollapalooza 2016 - Day 3 at Grant Park on July 30, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for Samsung)

What to Know
By Alexis Larsen
1 hour ago

Rock music fans craving to hear their favorite bands live have an opportunity to save 20 percent on two new major music festivals thanks to a new pass being offered.

Bourbon & Beyond, a four-day music festival happening Sept. 15-18, will feature headliners Jack White and Alanis Morissette on Thursday, Kings of Leon and Brandi Carlile on Friday, Pearl Jam and Greta Van Fleet on Saturday, and Chris Stapleton and The Doobie Brothers on Sunday at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville, KY.

Jack White performs at the Masonic Temple Friday, April 8, 2022, in Detroit. White surprised fans by marrying musician Olivia Jean on stage during his Detroit homecoming show Friday. (Kirthmon F. Dozier /Detroit Free Press via AP)

The next weekend, the Louder Than Life music festival will take place Sept. 22-25 at the same spot. Headliners include Red Hot Chili Peppers, Nine Inch Nails, Slipknot, KISS, Shinedown, Rob Zombie, Bring Me The Horizon, Alice In Chains, Alice Cooper, Incubus, Evanescence, Tenacious D and Lamb of God in addition to more than 80 other bands scheduled to play the weekend.

Mr. Speed, a rock band that has paid tribute to the music KISS with authentic costumes and stage effects for more than two decades, rings in the New Year at JD Legends in Franklin on Friday, Dec. 31.

For those hoping to pack in as much live music as they can by attending both the Bourbon & Beyond and the Louder Than Life music festivals, there is an “Exacta Pass” being offered. By bundling the two with the pass it gives concert goers the best price they can get on attending. Tickets aret $479.99 plus fees. Visit https://louderbourboncombo.frontgatetickets.com/event/1kxkke0wvb7bxher to purchase.

Bourbon & Beyond will not only offer four days of back-to-back concerts, but will also offer special bourbon and culinary experiences, including demonstrations and tastings from master distillers and celebrity chefs live and in-person. The Louisville Cocktail Competition is a new event that will be introduced this year.

To learn more about these huge musical festivals just a few hours away, visit https://bourbonandbeyond.com and https://louderthanlifefestival.com.

Contact this contributing writer at alexis.e.larsen@hotmail.com.

