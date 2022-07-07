WORTH THE DRIVE: Piatt Castle Mac-A-Cheek in Logan County offers day to enjoy art and nature

Explore Condado Tacos offers big flavors for summer

In addition, guests artists will participate. Featured artists include Keara Henry on stencil art, Grace Matchett and Robin Schuricht portraying 19th century painters, and dancer/choreographer Suzanne Dennis, who will lead a special session titled Trees in Motion.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) has also lent a helping hand to many projects and programs at Mac-A-Cheek with one of them including the stream restoration project.

Combined Shape Caption A chandelier illuminates the oak and walnut raised panels surrounding the dining room and parquet floors shine at Mac-A-Cheek, a home built by Abram Sanders Piatt and one of the Piatt Castles of Logan County. LISA POWELL / STAFF Combined Shape Caption A chandelier illuminates the oak and walnut raised panels surrounding the dining room and parquet floors shine at Mac-A-Cheek, a home built by Abram Sanders Piatt and one of the Piatt Castles of Logan County. LISA POWELL / STAFF

Many ODNR naturalists will have the opportunity to work with students at day camps grades 4-6 in July at Castle Camps: The Arts and Science of Nature. Registration is still open for Beasts, Birds, & Bugs slated July 20-22 and Art Inspired by Nature slated July 27-29, which will focus on arts; painting, drama and dance. Campers will be invited back to The Art and Science of Nature event to showcase their projects.

The Art and Science of Nature will also include a wide range of nature programs, including a discussion on a white tail deer with ODNR educator Sarah Schott and several other presentations by Piatt Castle staff such as presentations on trees to towers describing the use of woodwork, a limestone chiseling demonstration and more.

Members who are part of the board of directors of the Mac-A-Cheek Foundation who are the leaders of public programs will be present to welcome all participants and discuss future plans regarding the recreational and educational activities on the site.

Combined Shape Caption A framed portrait of Donn Piatt sits in the library of Mac-A-Cheek the home he built in West Liberty. Donn Piatt and his brother Abram built a pair of homes in Logan County called the Piatt Castles. LISA POWELL / STAFF Combined Shape Caption A framed portrait of Donn Piatt sits in the library of Mac-A-Cheek the home he built in West Liberty. Donn Piatt and his brother Abram built a pair of homes in Logan County called the Piatt Castles. LISA POWELL / STAFF

Certain areas of Piatt Castle Mac-A-Cheek have been open for tours since 1912. Self-guided tours of the historic house museum will be offered for regular admission fees on July 31 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visit www.piattcastle.org for more information regarding prices, seasonal hours, youth camps and other events to enjoy this summer.

Mac-A-Cheek Castle is located at 10051, Township Road 47, in West Liberty, Ohio.