Wright State to host spelling bee for first time

Wright State University will host about 60 students from around the Dayton area Monday for a regional spelling bee. The winner will attend the 2024 Scripps National Spelling Bee.
The regional spelling bee will include students from grades fourth through eighth.
An in-person spelling bee hasn’t been held since 2019 and this is the first year Wright State will host.
“Wright State is thrilled to be hosting the Scripps Regional Spelling Bee and to support our region’s learners in their love of language and admirable depth of knowledge,” said Wright State University President Sue Edwards, Ph.D.
The semifinals of the 2024 Scripps National Spelling Bee will be May 29, and the finals will be televised on ION May 30.
In addition to qualifying for the national competition, the winner of the Wright State Regional Spelling Bee will win the following:
- The Samuel Louis Sugarman Award, a 2024 United States Mint Proof Set provided by Jay Sugarman, chair and CEO of iStar Financial.
- Britannica Online Premium, a one-year subscription to the premier online resource from Encyclopedia Britannica.
- Merriam-Webster Unabridged Online, a one-year subscription to the official word source for the Scripps National Spelling Bee.
- Epic Family, a one-year subscription to the world’s largest digital library for children with access to more than 40,000 books, audiobooks and videos.
- Tynker, a one-year subscription to a leading K–12 creative coding platform plus eight live one-on-one online coding classes.
