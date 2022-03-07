Wright State’s festive ArtsGala returns in April

“ArtsGala is my favorite night of the year,” said Linda Caron, dean of the College of Liberal Arts, in a release. “I think the most fun for members of the community is that they not only see the talent of our arts students but get to talk with them and hear about their hopes and dreams. Students are in awe that people they don’t even know care about their future and their success.”

There are three ticket levels: Patron: $300, includes one event ticket and two drink tickets; $400 Distinguished Patron, includes one event ticket and four drink tickets as well as recognition in the event program; and $550 Grand Patron, includes one event ticket and four drink tickets, recognition in the event program, complimentary ticket to a WSU theater performance for the 2022-2023 season, and an invitation to the VIP reception hosted by WSU President Sue Edwards.