WYSO mourns loss of longtime blues host Shakin’ Dave Hussong

Hussong was also a musician who performed with such bands as Low Rent Blues All-Stars and Shake and the Senders. He’s also remembered for being a trained visual artist, a dealer of vintage electric and acoustic guitars in Centerville, and a writer for Vintage Guitar Magazine.

“Shakin’ Dave Hussong approached music and the act of making and sharing it with such reverence, something I know WYSO listeners felt when he was on the air,” said Juliet Fromholt, WYSO music director. “He spent nearly four decades introducing our community to hall-of-fame-worthy blues artists, all of that time as a volunteer. His show was an education about the blues and its far-ranging influence perfect for longtime fans and brand-new listeners. Dave was incredibly generous with his talent and his vast musical knowledge, and he genuinely cared for our local music community and the people in it.”