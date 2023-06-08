Yellow Springs Street Fair returns Saturday: 5 things to know

Over 250 artisans, craftsmen and local businesses will be lined up on Xenia Ave., Walnut St. and Short St. The vendors will also be on Dayton St. and Corry St.

Some of the vendors present will include Urban Bonnets, Wander and Wonder, Wildflower Boutique, Fused Glass Creations, Space Cadet Soaps, From Pistols to Crystals, V Trends, United Performance Metals, Red Caravan Henna, Twisted Picks and Passion Works Studio.

Festivalgoers can expect a variety of vendors and artisans to be represented.

2. Entertainment 🎶

Entertainment will kick off at 9 a.m. with yoga on the Mills Park Hotel stage followed by Egyptian Breeze, Primetime Blues Band, Molten Mike, Kyler Paul, Riverfolk, TINO and Khalil Nasar.

There will also be entertainment at Music & Beer Fest starting at noon with Ohio Brass and Electric, followed by Joe Waters, BADE, Mt. Analogue, Ben Clonch and Friends, Will Cherry, Rico Blu and Mojo Power.

3. Shops and Eateries 🍴

Yellow Springs has around 65 shops and eateries within the village.

Festivalgoers can choose to get a bite at Corner Cone, Trail Town Brewing, Bentino’s, Ha Ha Pizza, Peach’s Grill, Sunrise Cafe, Dino’s, among others. There will also be food vendors lined up on Walnut St. including Louisiana Grill, Bessie’s Noodles, Loaded Goat Cafe and The Lumpia Queen.

Brick-and-mortar shops worth visiting include Urban Handmade, Dragon Tree, Emporium, Ohio Silver and several others.

Explore 12 things to do in Dayton this weekend

4. Parking and Shuttle Service 🚗

If you’re looking for parking right in the heart of downtown, you can park at Mills Lawn Elementary for $15.

There will also be a free shuttle service running from Yellow Springs High School and Young’s Jersey Dairy. The last shuttle leaves at 7 p.m.

5. Music & Beer Fest 🍻

Music & Beer Fest will be held from noon to 7 p.m. at the Bryan Center. Festivalgoers can expect a beer garden and live music.

For more information, visit www.yellowspringsohio.org/street-fair, the event’s Facebook page or the village’s Facebook page.