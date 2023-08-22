Yellow Springs sunflower field to bloom in September

The Yellow Springs sunflower field along U.S. 68 is expected to be in full bloom in just one month.

“Germination is looking great,” stated a post on the chamber’s Facebook page. “Get ready for a breathtaking sight as the Yellow Springs sunflower field will be in full bloom starting on September 22nd!”

Last year, the sunflower field returned after a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic and too much rain.

The 10-acre field illuminating thousands of sunflowers is typically in bloom for about two weeks, depending on weather.

For more information about the sunflower field, located at 4627 U.S. 68, visit www.yellowspringsohio.org or the chamber’s Facebook page.