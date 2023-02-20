Xenia school board member resigns

“We appreciate everything that she did. All the time and commitment she put into the board, to the schools, to our committees,” Xenia school board President Josh Day said on Monday, adding that Callahan did a lot of work raising money for the schools. “We just really appreciate everything she did and wish her well.”

The move comes on the heels of Xenia Schools’ treasurer, Carolyn Huber, taking a position as treasurer for Wayne Local Schools in January. The district also has an operating levy on the ballot in May.

Explore More high school students interested in tech education to help with college or bypass for trades

The district will take applications from individuals to fill the position, per discussion at Monday’s meeting. The district is required to appoint someone to fill the vacancy by 30 days after the effective date of her resignation.

Callahan graduated from Xenia High School and earned a Doctorate of Education from Capella University, a Master of Science in Education and Allied Professions from the University of Dayton, a Bachelor of Science in Health Professions from Kettering College of Medical Arts and an Associate of Applied Science from Sinclair Community College.