Xenia school board member resigns

The Xenia school board accepted the resignation of a board member at a special meeting Monday night.
School board member Pam Callahan has resigned from the school board effective March 1.
In her resignation letter sent on Feb. 15, Callahan said that she was resigning due to the stress of managing her “incredibly overbooked life,” and felt she could no longer make a “positive impact on the district as a member of the board.”
“I began this journey because the time was right and now it is no longer the case,” she wrote. “I have been and always will be a strong supporter of public education and specifically Xenia Community Schools. I know good things are happening in this district and hope to continue to champion those accomplishments.”
Callahan has been a member of the Xenia Community Schools Board of Education since 2015, and was reelected in 2019. She has worked as a Radiologic Technologist for over 15 years, according to her biography on the school’s website, and is currently employed as an Associate Professor at Sinclair Community College.
“We appreciate everything that she did. All the time and commitment she put into the board, to the schools, to our committees,” Xenia school board President Josh Day said on Monday, adding that Callahan did a lot of work raising money for the schools. “We just really appreciate everything she did and wish her well.”
The move comes on the heels of Xenia Schools’ treasurer, Carolyn Huber, taking a position as treasurer for Wayne Local Schools in January. The district also has an operating levy on the ballot in May.
The district will take applications from individuals to fill the position, per discussion at Monday’s meeting. The district is required to appoint someone to fill the vacancy by 30 days after the effective date of her resignation.
Callahan graduated from Xenia High School and earned a Doctorate of Education from Capella University, a Master of Science in Education and Allied Professions from the University of Dayton, a Bachelor of Science in Health Professions from Kettering College of Medical Arts and an Associate of Applied Science from Sinclair Community College.
About the Author