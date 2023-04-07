YWCA Dayton accepting entries for Sexual Assault Awareness Month art show

The show, being displayed at Wholly Grounds Coffee in Dayton, is centered around giving survivors of sexual violence a platform for what has gone unsaid. YWCA Dayton is “on a mission to eliminate racism, empower women, stand up for social justice, help families and strengthen our community,” according to the network of domestic violence shelters and services.

“So often, a survivor’s voice is taken away during the initial assault, and oftentimes, over again by a victim-blaming society,” said Mady DeVivo, YWCA Dayton Rape Crisis Center manager. “We wanted to give survivors the stage to say what they may not have had the chance to say, and often the best way to do that is through a creative outlet.”