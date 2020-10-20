Dayton’s LGBTQ trailblazers to be honored at awards

On Wednesday, Oct. 21 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., the second annual Greater Dayton LGBTQ+ Her/History Rubi Awards will be celebrated and presented virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Awards are named for Dayton’s own Rubi Girls, who serve as an example of community engagement and leadership in the fight to end the negative effects of stigma and discrimination in the LGBT community.

“We have some amazing honorees whose leadership and vision propelled the local LGBT community to greater visibility and equality. Their stories and accomplishments should always be remembered as part of our community’s evolution toward full equality for LGBTQ people and for making our entire community better for everyone,” said Jerry Mallicoat, chairman of the steering committee for the Greater Dayton LGBTQ Her/History Project.