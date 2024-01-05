Dining at White Castle on Valentine’s Day? Don’t forget the merch

Forget the chocolates and heart-shaped candies: Lovers of White Castle deserve its merch instead.
Branded merchandise from the home of the best-known sliders and chicken rings is available to buy ahead of Valentine’s Day this year. The restaurant chain, which is now hosting its 33rd year of Valentine’s Day dinners in its stores across the U.S. — has Love Castle Robes, Love Castle Sunglasses and White Castle T-shirts in two designs to give as gifts.
It’s all available in the “House of Crave” store online at mybrandmall.com/whitecastle/shop/holiday/valentines-day.
White Castle describes the Love Castle Robe as “the almost-too-magical-to-touch magenta robe featuring a red belt” that is “perfect for lounging and relaxation on Valentine’s Day and every other day of the year.”
Its T-shirts, in two styles, are $24.99 and go up to size 4x. To really impress the person you crave, don’t forget to pick up the chicken ring keychain for $15.
Those who wish to dine at White Castle on Valentine’s Day will need to make reservations at OpenTable.com. Diners will have the option to purchase the “Love Clutch Collection” — an order that has limited-edition packaging and is available Feb. 9-18. It includes 10 Cheesy Sliders, 20 Chicken Rings and a sack of fries.
“Celebrating Valentine’s Day at White Castle has become a tradition for hopeful romantics and Slider enthusiasts alike,” said Jamie Richardson, vice president. “We look forward to opening our doors once again to romance and fun and making this Valentine’s Day another one to savor.”
