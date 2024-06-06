Helping children with orthopedic needs is mission for Centerville surgeon

Dr. Mike Albert of Centerville is the chief of orthopedics at Dayton Children’s, specializing in pediatric spine surgery.

“I started at Dayton Children’s 35 years ago,” Albert said.

Born in Canton, Ohio, Albert graduated from Miami University and from there went to medical school at Wright State University. After completing a five-year orthopedic residency at WSU, he moved to Philadelphia in 1988 to begin his fellowship in pediatric spine surgery.

“I’m a big Ohio guy,” Albert said. “And a huge Buckeye and University of Dayton Flyers fan.”

Albert’s plan was always to be a pediatrician but after doing his first rotation, he decided he really liked surgery.

“I love sports and combined with my passion for children’s health, the ortho specialty made sense,” Albert said.

While in Philadelphia, Albert saw firsthand how spine surgery was becoming higher tech in nature.

“It’s been amazing,” Albert said. “The innovations and technology now are unbelievable and what we’ve developed over time is very impressive.”

Dayton Children’s has changed significantly, too. When Albert came to work at the hospital, there were just two ortho surgeons on staff, including him. Today there is an entire department of specialists, including three primary care sports medicine doctors, more than 20 therapists and eight ortho surgeons.

“Our population in Dayton hasn’t been increasing over the years but the ortho needs have,” Albert said. “We are now state, nationally and internationally renowned for our program.”

Albert explained that children should not be considered “little adults,” as they have unique issues that affect their growing bodies. Sports injuries in children require custom programs that address their neuro muscular conditions.

“We see a huge amount of trauma in children today,” Albert said. “Treating kids is a lot more complicated than treating adults.”

Dayton Children’s also has a spinal deformity program created to help kids born with spinal issues or who develop them over time.

“Kids are being treated before surgery with three dimensional studies that help us look at their spines and even the way they walk,” Albert said.

Over the course of his career, Albert has helped create processes to prevent complications during surgery, including a multi-modality neuro monitoring program, an innovative spine system developed with engineers to correct spinal deformities, and a 3D machine that takes an images and cuts down on radiation exposure.

He is proud to say that any procedure that can be done elsewhere in the state or country, can now be done safely and effectively right here at home at Dayton Children’s Orthopedic Center.

“Of course I always encourage my patients to get second opinions,” Albert said. “But the highways go both directions and many people come to us for second and third opinions.”

Albert remembers a time when this wasn’t true, with many patients leaving Dayton to receive care at Cincinnati Children’s or other hospitals farther away. He admits he almost made a choice to stay in Philadelphia after completing his fellowship.

“What I like about Dayton Children’s is that we are able to do big time care in a family type setting,” Albert said. “There are not many places in the country that have the facilities like what we have.”

Albert said his patients and their families become like his own family and he has always treated them as such.

“You never know if a patient is going to be the next concert pianist or basketball player,” Albert said. “We treat each child like a superstar.”

Now as Albert looks back over his 35-year career, he says he still feels his mental age is well below his chronological age of 68 years old. And though he wants to work as long as possible, he also has expectations of perfection for himself.

“I want to always be on top of my game,” Albert said. “I still have a lot of families I want to help, and my wife doesn’t think I should retire.”

Albert and his wife Amy have five children together. One of their sons is currently in medical school at the University of Oregon. The couple has two daughters living nearby in Centerville and two grandchildren.

“I was the first doctor in my family,” Albert said. “My brother is now a physician in Florida.”

Albert’s mother and sisters were role models and he said he learned his empathy from his mother, who fought a cancer battle for 20 years before passing away at the age of 68.

“The way some of my mom’s doctors were with her inspired me,” Albert said. “Their compassion and work ethic are what inspired me.”

