Local police join fight against breast cancer — and how you can, too

Pink Ribbon Girls are continuing their fight against breast cancer with a new initiative supported by local police departments that anyone can join.
As Breast Cancer Awareness Month continues, the local non-profit that provides support to women battling breast and gynecological cancer announced its new initiative called Blue Goes Pink. Through the rest of October, police departments and other organizations that want to join the fight in their respective communities can join PRG by purchasing Blue Goes Pink merchandise featured on PRG’s Ignite the Fight Collective website www.ignitethefightcollective.org.
The website features a variety of T-shirts, sweatshirts, hats, face masks, bracelets and more.
For example, the purchase of one Blue Goes Goes Pink bracelet covers the cost of an organic meal with clean ingredients for a survivor in need, according to a PRG release. Bracelets cost $10 each. A Blue Goes Pink T-shirt would cover two meals.
“After being diagnosed at 29, my work family rallied to support me and continued a department-wide effort for breast cancer survivors long after I resigned to focus on treatment," Pink Ribbon Girls Program Director and former police officer Nichole Smith said. “When I see an officer wearing one of our wristbands, it’s overwhelming. It’s a bracelet, but it is also compassion, dedication, and a reflection of a desire to not only serve, but serve well.”
So far, Pink Ribbon Girls has welcomed the support of Franklin Police Department, Grove City Police Department, Hamilton Township Police Department, Huber Heights Police Division, Sinclair Police Department, Troy Police Department and Waynesville Police Department.
People can join the initiative by shopping Blue Goes Pink merchandise at https://ignitethefightcollective.org or show your support by using the hashtag #BLUEGOESPINKFORPRG.