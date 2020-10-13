Local police join fight against breast cancer — and how you can, too

As Breast Cancer Awareness Month continues, the local non-profit that provides support to women battling breast and gynecological cancer announced its new initiative called Blue Goes Pink. Through the rest of October, police departments and other organizations that want to join the fight in their respective communities can join PRG by purchasing Blue Goes Pink merchandise featured on PRG’s Ignite the Fight Collective website www.ignitethefightcollective.org.

The website features a variety of T-shirts, sweatshirts, hats, face masks, bracelets and more.