Multigenerational book club gets a little ‘Rowdy’

“Our multigenerational club has been rowdily reading and having fun together for a dozen years,” said Pam Dittner, a librarian at Brown Memorial Library.

She estimates the club has read more than 60 books since its inception.

It all began about 15 years ago when Dittner and her colleague Chris Williams realized there hadn’t been a successful book club at their library for several years. After researching some successful book clubs and figuring out what did and didn’t work for them, the two pitched their idea to a small group of devoted readers.

The reading group has been blossoming ever since and now boasts 25-30 active participants. They meet every other month from September through May. The two librarians facilitate the discussion and often choose the books.

“In midsummer there’s book chat where we talk about books in general that they’ve read or might want to read,” Dittner said.

Although they mostly read fiction, the women cover a wide variety of genres including mystery, romance and historical fiction. Their book lists include both best sellers and classics.

“We have discussed current topics such as abortion, the main topic in ‘A Spark of Light’ by Jodi Picoult,” Dittner said. “We have also discussed movie-book combos like ‘Murder on the Orient Express’ by Agatha Christie and ‘The Little Stranger’ by Sarah Waters. And Jess Montgomery, a local author visited us after we read her book, ’The Widows.’”

Sometimes The Rowdy Readers meet at the library, sometimes at members’ homes. They’ve gone to dinner, movies, and even to a local florist after reading “The Language of Flowers” by Vanessa Diffenbaugh. In May when the group met to discuss “The Winemakers Wife” by Kristin Harmel, members were invited to the home of Diane and Everett Trittschuh.

“We took a tour of their vineyard, tasted jam and jellies and grape juice,” said Dittner. “Both red and white wine were available for tasting; some have won awards. Two of our little ones enjoyed the evening as well.”

Why they join

For Melanie Robert, 82, participating in a book club is much more than reviewing the content of a book together. Much of the pleasure comes from time spent with longtime friends and the opportunity to meet new ones. She enjoys the open discussion — hearing what others learned from the book, why they liked or disliked it.

“An added benefit is reading something I might not choose for myself,” Robert said. “I’ve had immense growth and satisfaction from eight book clubs over a span of 30-plus years.”

Robert’s interest in reading began before she entered school and has never waned.

“I can’t remember a time when I didn’t have a stack of books waiting and a list of books to be read,” she said. “When my family turns on the TV, I go into another room and read.”

Robert enjoys everything from travelogs and inspirational books to humor and trivia. She likes reading the work of local authors and, because her family has hosted 10 foreign exchange students over the years, she also likes reading cultural studies.

“Occasionally I’ll read a book written primarily for the masculine gender, such as ‘Wild At Heart’ by John Eldredge, which broadens my point of view.”

Among local authors she’s read are Jess Montgomery, John Scalzi, Erma Bombeck, Polly Kronenberger, Linda Castillo and Caitlin Clark.

“The only genre I avoid is horror,” she said.

Robert said engaging in an intergenerational book club gives everyone an expanded and varied perspective.

“It brings enrichment and a widened understanding of both the story and its impact.”

Blanch Adkins, who recently celebrated her 100th birthday, is the oldest member of the group and believes reading keeps her mind sharp and active. She’s participated in numerous book clubs over the years because she so much enjoys discussing the books she’s read.

“I learned how to read as a young child and once I pick up a book I can’t stop. When I was young I read Harlequin books; now I read anything I can get my hands on. Nicholas Sparks books are my favorite.”

When Stacy Copley was a child, her mother incorporated reading into daily life, often right before bedtime. Now as a mother of a 22-month old, she is continuing that family tradition.

“I make sure to read several books each day with Sutton: alphabet and counting books, books about potty training and transitioning to a toddler bed and going to the doctor. I think it helps her normalize the process and feel more at ease.”

Copley often attends The Rowdy Readers book club with her mother and sometimes brings Sutton along. For her own pleasure, she tends to gravitate to period novels, especially anything concerning women’s roles around the World War II time period. She is inspired by the “strength, sheer determination, strong will and compassion ordinary people are able to show and endure.”

Book club advice

Dittner advises book groups to engage in discussion during the first 30-45 minutes of their get together. If there are refreshments, she suggests enjoying them during the discussion. She said it’s important to stick to the topic and not get sidetracked. Before selecting a book, she and her colleague always make sure there are enough library copies to go around — including large print books and audio books.

In April, The Rowdy Readers were profiled in Book Browse, an online magazine and website that provides book previews, author interviews, book reviews and reading guides.

“It’s a pleasure thinking about my book club experience, recalling books I’ve read, and the place reading has held and still does in my life,” said Melanie Robert. “Reading is a good way, as we age, to keep an active and open mind. It prepares one for meaningful conversation. It enhances imagination and inspiration, and provides a simple relaxation Library card bonus: it costs nothing.”

More details

The Rowdy Readers book club welcomes new members. To learn more, check out the Facebook page or the Brown Memorial Library website. The group’s next meeting is at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3 at the library, 101 S. Commerce Street in Lewisburg.

Here are 10 of The Rowdy Readers favorite books: