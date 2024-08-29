sports newsletter

One of the wildest offseasons (without a coaching change or NCAA issues at least) comes to an end at 3:30 p.m. when the ball goes in the air at Ohio Stadium and we finally get to see what these Buckeyes really look like in action.

***

Many of the faces will be familiar, especially on defense, while the offense will have a new starting quarterback, new headliner (and potential star freshman) at receiver, two all-conference running backs instead of one and the usual questions about tight end and the offensive line.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Until last year, concluding OSU would figure it out on offense under Ryan Day had been a safe bet, but now it is more than fair to wait and see how the new mix comes together (with new offensive coordinator Chip Kelly) regardless of how talented the lineup is on paper.

The same can be said about the defense after lots of good but little great in the first two years under $2 million coordinator Jim Knowles, but it’s almost difficult to figure out how this unit isn’t the best in the country given the amount of experience and talent at his disposal.

Want to read the digital version of the newspaper? Click here for our daily ePaper.

Dragons stay hot

The Dayton Dragons are barreling toward a playoff appearance.

A come-from-behind 5-3 win over West Michigan on Wednesday night could prove to be the point of no return as they shook off a tough loss from the night before to take a five-game lead in the Midwest League East standings with just 10 to play.

It’s a good look for manager Vince Harrison Jr., who has his team playing better in the second half than the first despite the usual roster fluctuations for a minor-league team.

Reds somehow get cooler

Credit: AP Credit: AP

A disappointing season for the Dragons’ parent club appears to be headed for an even more disappointing finish.

Whatever thoughts the Cincinnati Reds could catch fire in late summer and grab one of the (too-plentiful) playoff spots have been erased by continued losses to some of the worst teams in the major leagues, including the Pirates and Athletics.

Of course, winning is tough when four of your five top rotation candidates are on the injured list (and the fifth was traded away after posting an ERA over 5.00), but even with some poor injury luck, 2024 feels like a lost opportunity given the excitement of last season.

Before breaking down, the pitching staff did more than enough to keep this team in the race, but a lack of legitimate major-league-ready hitters and abundance of bad fundamentals in the field and on the base paths prevented them from taking advantage.

Chase situation gets weirder

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Just when the Ja’Marr Chase “hold in” situation seemed to be nearing a conclusion, he returned to not practicing for the Bengals this week.

That left his head coach, Zac Taylor, in an awkward situation trying to explain the alleged plan that has been in place since the start of preseason, though to a certain extent that is one of the consequences of trying as hard to control all narratives as Taylor and the Bengals do.

Chase is still under contract for two more seasons, but he presumably wants to get some cost certainty now.

Fams are more interested in seeing him on the field, but time is ticking toward the first game of the season.

What’s on tap?

Centerville-Cincinnati St. Xavier highlights the Friday night football slate in the Miami Valley, and Springfield hosting Gonzaga College High School of Washington D.C., is another intriguing game.

Ohio State’s season-opener is part of a full slate of college football games across the country, but we will have to wait until next Sunday for the Bengals’ opener against the New England Patriots.