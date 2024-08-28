Bengals’ Chase at practice, but not in uniform ― ‘a day-to-day situation’

Chase was dressed in street clothes and watching Wednesday, similar to what he did throughout training camp as a “hold in” during contract negotiations. The fourth-year wide receiver is under contract through 2025, thanks to a $21.8 million fully guaranteed fifth-year option the Bengals picked up in April. Negotiations for an extension continue.

“I think every day is a new day,” Taylor said. “We’ll keep working through it. Not going to make predictions on what tomorrow brings. At the end of the day Ja’Marr is a great dude who means a lot to this team and we’ll just continue to take it day to day.”

Chase declined interview requests Wednesday and hasn’t spoken to media since the end of the 2023 season.

Taylor said Tuesday he was confident Chase would play the opener Sept. 8 against the New England Patriots, but “the plan” remains fluid. Asked if he still expects Chase to play Week 1, Taylor did not give a clear “yes” or “no.”

He does believe Chase would be able to play even if he continues to skip practices because “he does a really good job staying in shape.”

“This is all a part of that plan that we’ve talked about,” Taylor said. “This is just the later stages of that plan. I think it’s wise for me just to say we’ll take it day to day and see what tomorrow brings.”

The Bengals on Wednesday also went through some more roster gymnastics, releasing Trayveon Williams to make room for defensive end K.J. Henry, who was claimed off waivers from Washington. A second-year player out of Clemson, Henry was originally a fifth-round pick of the Commanders in 2023 and he played 10 games with three starts as a rookie.

Williams posted on social media after roster moves were announced, saying it was “roster gymnastics everybody” and to “take a deep breath.”

Cincinnati has four spots left on its practice squad after signing 12 players Wednesday ― cornerbacks Jalen Davis and Nate Brooks, wide receivers Shedrick Jackson, Kendric Pryor and Cole Burgess, offensive tackle Devin Cochran, defensive tackle Domenique Davis, tight end Cam Grandy, linebacker Shaka Heyward, center Trey Hill, safety PJ Jules and quarterback Logan Woodside.

In addition, cornerback Lance Robinson, who was waived/injured by the Bengals on Tuesday, cleared waivers and reverted to the team’s Reserve/Injured list.

The Bengals didn’t have any of their waived players claimed.