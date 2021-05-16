McCoy: Reds outlast Rockies in 12 innings

Nick Castellanos doubled home ghost runner Jesse Winker to open the top of the 12th and the Reds added a second run on a ground ball by Eugenio Suarez.

That last run was big because the Rockies scored their ghost runner in the bottom of the 12th before relief pitcher Heath Hembree ended the game on two weak grounders.

It was a frustrating offensive night for both teams. The Reds were 0-for-10 with runners in scoring position before Farmer’s homer and the Rockies finished 2-for-18.

Cincinnati’s Tyler Mahle and Colorado’s Jhoulys Chacin each thrived during their time on the mound.

Cincinnati Reds' Nick Castellanos heads to first with an RBI double against the Colorado Rockies during the 12th inning of a baseball game Saturday, May 15, 2021, in Denver. The Reds won 6-5 in 12 innings.

Chacin, a relief pitcher, made his first start since 2019 and began the game with a 5.64 earned run average. He began spring training with the New York Yankees. When it became clear he wouldn’t’ make the roster, he took free agency and Colorado picked him up.

He pitched a season-high four innings and held the Reds to two runs and four hits.

Mahle was even better. He tied his career high with a seven-inning performance and held the Rockies to two runs and seven hits.

Tejay Antone followed Mahle with two scoreless innings and the Lucas Sims finished the game with two scoreless innings.

Mahle gave up a leadoff ground-ball hustle double to center field to Raimel Tapia in the bottom of the first.

With two outs, Mahle got two defensive swings on fast balls by Ryan McMahon. Reds radio analyst Jeff Brantley quickly said, “By the way McMahon swung at those fast balls, he is looking for a breaking pitch.”

The next pitch was a breaking pitch and McMahon launched it into the purple mountain sky, a 478-foot two-run home run into the second deck and a 2-0 Rockies lead.

Chacin walked Mahle on a full count in the third. With two out, that brought up Castellanos, who sat out Friday’s game, a day of rest. He clubbed one over the left field fence to tie it, 2-2.

The Reds were afforded a major opportunity in the seventh against former teammate Robert Stepheson. The former No. 1 draft pick of the Reds displayed why the Reds were willing to trade in the offseason.

Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Tyler Mahle works against the Colorado Rockies during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, May 15, 2021, in Denver.

He quickly retired Tucker Barnhart and Kyle Farmer. Then he walked Jonathan India on a full count. Then he hit Alex Blandino with a pitch. Then, incredibly, he walked pitcher Mahle, a .100 career hitter, on four pitches.

That filled the bases and ended Stephenson’s night. Justin Lawrence came on and retired Jesse Winker on a grounder to second.

Mahle performed a major escape act in the Colorado seventh after Garrett Hampson tripled to dead center.

Mahle retired Elias Diaz on a shallow fly to right, struck out pinch-hitter Charlie Blackmon on three pitches and ended the threat by coaxing a ground ball to second by Tapia.

That left it at 2-2.

Castellanos led off the eighth with a single to right and moved to second on Tyler Naquin’s grounder to first. And that’s where he stayed when Suarez flied to right and Barnhart lined to left.

The Reds failed again in the ninth after Farmer and India opened with singles. With two on and no outs, Blandino tried to bunt and popped it up.

Pinch-hitter Shogo Akiyama grounded into a fielder’s choice and Winker struck out. Winker also struck out to end the 11th inning and was 0 for 6 with four strikeouts.