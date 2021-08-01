McCoy: Votto’s home run streak, Reds’ winning streak end in extra innings

The Reds had runners on third and first with no outs in the top of the 10th, but New York’s hard-throwing closeer Edwin Diaz struck out Kyle Farmer and Joey Votto before retiring Tyler Naquin on a soft line drive.

And it cost them a chance to gain a game on the first place Milwaukee Brewers, who lost in Atlanta. So the Reds continue to spin their back tires in second place, seven games behind.

The big new before he ninths was that Joey Votto did not hit a home run after setting a Reds record with home runs in seven straight games. He missed by six inches.

The bigger news was that Eugenio Suarez did hit a home run, a three-run blast in the fourth inning that was headed for the East River before it was stopped by the upper deck, 440 feet from home plate.

Suarez, hitting .171 and more likely to strike out this season rather than put the ball in play, launched the Cincinnati Reds to a 3-1 lead.

Votto had homered nine times in his previous seven game. The streak ended on a 1-for-4 night, but his drive to right field in the eighth inning hit six inches below the top of the wall. It would have been a home run in 10 major league parks, including Great American Ball Park.

The Reds were on their way to winning their fifth straight game behind the pitching of Wade Miley, who forced the Mets to tear up the infield turf with 12 ground balls.

Miley pitched seven innings and gave up three runs and five hits. He walked three and struck out two.

Michael Lorenzen, two days off the injured list, pitched his second straight 1-2-3 inning in a three-game series that concludes Sunday afternoon.

What appeared to be the decisive run for the Reds arrived in the fifth when Kyle Farmer connected for a two-out home run. His career-best 10th homer gave the Reds a 4-1 lead.

Trouble surfaced for Miley in the sixth. He walked Jonathan Villar. Pete Alonso blooped a single to left, putting runners on second and first with no outs.

Miley appeared safely out of trouble when he picked off Villar at second and left field Jesse Winker chased down Jeff McNeill’s long drive to deep left center.

But Baez, acquired Friday via trade with the Chicago Cubs, made his first Mets’ hit a long, high one. A two-run home run into the left field seats cut Cincinnati’s lead to 4-3.

“It was a pitch I’ve used many times to get him out, but he put a good swing on it,” said Miley.

It stayed that way until the ninth when Heath Hembree walked Jeff McNeil who moved to second base on a wild pitch. Hembree struck out Baez, who swung at two pitches out of the strike zone, and then James McCann.

Left hander Sean Doolittle was brought in to face lefty Dominic Smith and had him under control with fastballs between 95 and 97 miles an hour. Then he tried to sneak a breaking pitch past him. Smith dumped it into center field for a game-tying single

Then came the fatal 10th.

“Pretty frustrating when you think you have a game in hand,” said Votto. “When you play a good team the margin for error is small. We just came up short.

“My home run stretch ended on a 109 miles an hour drive off the wall,” he said. “It was fun while it lasted especially when it came during a stretch where we were winning games. It probably won’t ever happen again, but it was fun.”