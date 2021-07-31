Votto’s home run streak reaches seven games

Only three players have hit home runs in eight straight games: Ken Griffey Jr. (1993), Don Mattingly (1987) and Dale Long (1956). Votto will get a chance to tie them on Saturday in New York City.

In addition to Votto, Griffey Jr., Mattingly and Long, these players have homered in seven straight games: Kendrys Morales (2018); Kevin Mench (2006); Barry Bonds (2004); and Jim Thome (2002).