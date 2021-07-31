Votto’s home run streak reaches seven games

Joey Votto did it again.
The Cincinnati Reds first baseman hit a solo home run in the top of the sixth inning against the New York Mets on Friday. He has homered in seven straight games. Only eight players in Major League Baseball history have done that.
Only three players have hit home runs in eight straight games: Ken Griffey Jr. (1993), Don Mattingly (1987) and Dale Long (1956). Votto will get a chance to tie them on Saturday in New York City.
In addition to Votto, Griffey Jr., Mattingly and Long, these players have homered in seven straight games: Kendrys Morales (2018); Kevin Mench (2006); Barry Bonds (2004); and Jim Thome (2002).
Votto set a Reds record with a home run in his sixth straight game Thursday. Eight Reds had homered in five straight games.