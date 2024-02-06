Aptima announces new CEO, $40M contract enhancement that continues to drive growth

Garrity, who most recently was promoted to president of Aptima in 2022, joined the company as an intern more than 20 years ago while pursuing a PhD in industrial and organizational psychology from Clemson University. “Over that time, he has played an instrumental role in the growth and success of Aptima, progressing through a variety of positions and roles as technical lead, scientist, client-facing project manager, and leader,” the company said in a release.

“Leading Aptima fills me with tremendous excitement and a profound sense of honor. It feels like a natural evolution for both for me and for the company,” Garrity said in a statement. “Aptima has always occupied a unique space, with our market-leading expertise and unwavering focus on the human element — to understand and accentuate human performance.

“That mission is more essential than ever as the geopolitical landscape becomes more complex, and as we increase our reliance on rapidly evolving and disruptive technologies.”

Garrity succeeds Aptima founder Daniel Serfaty as CEO. Serfaty will continue as executive chairman of Aptima’s board of directors.

Aptima has an office located at 2555 University Drive in Fairborn. It is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts and has locations in Orlando, Florida. and Guaynabo, Puerto Rico.

It has 135 employees, 22 of them in Fairborn.

The company was founded in 1995 in Massachusetts, and established its Dayton area presence in 2007, drawn in part by the AFRL’s 711th Human Performance Wing at Wright-Patterson, which is one of its biggest customers.

Aptima said it pioneers “groundbreaking solutions that elevate warfighter performance across diverse, technology-driven missions.”

“From immersive training scenarios to real-world applications in operational domains and the battlefield, the company’s technologies offer intelligent insights for precision training and AI-integrated support, directly benefiting warfighters’ wellbeing,” Aptima said.

Aptima on Jan. 29 announced a $40 million contract add-on that supplements a 2019 Phase III award initially valued at up to $59 million. The $43 million received to date over the past four years has helped to transition Aptima capabilities that include new adaptive learning systems, which the company said delivers “highly personalized education and training at scale.”

“This funding has been pivotal in facilitating transition of Aptima’s capabilities, including adaptive learning systems that personalize scalable education,” Aptima said. “Additionally, it supports the US Air Force Combat Air Forces-wide Proficiency Based Training program, actively rolling out to operational units across the CAF.

“These advancements align with the military’s objective to enhance warfighter proficiency and readiness through more effective, targeted learning methodologies.”