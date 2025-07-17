Dog daycare’s new area location touts ‘fully immersive’ setting

“I believed there needed to be a place that instead of just offering an area for dogs to run around in larger groups, offered a more structured place where dogs would need to use their minds, reinforce proper training behaviors and learn better social skills,” Ochs said.

She launched the business in 2021 after retiring from roles in animal shelter management.

Ochs said Frey’s Place also works to boost dogs’ confidence and allow them to participate in sensory experiences not often available in typical home settings.

Credit: Bryant Billing Credit: Bryant Billing

“Many dogs thrive in a smaller setting where they might not in a larger, more inconsistent one as the attending dogs change each time due to drop-in capability and larger-volume environments,” she said.

Programming and amenities include a “fully immersive” enrichment daycare setting that incorporates all five senses. That includes an indoor sensory experience called “The Nook,” which includes “The Smellbrary,” with scents for dogs to experience from all around the world.

Additional features of Frey’s Place include live gardens, fountains, auditory experiences, self-serve dog wash stations, a private dog park with dedicated zones for different play styles and a lending system for weekly enrichment puzzles.

Dog classes, seminars, community pack walks and DIY activities for pet owners also are available.

Credit: Bryant Billing Credit: Bryant Billing

Frey’s Place was a finalist in last year’s Best of Dayton dog training category and won this year’s competition. Ochs said the business “desperately needed a new location” other than the one on Webster Street because that site was sold to another business and is set to be demolished.

Frey’s is slated to hold a people-only open house event from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday. It will feature demonstrations, local pet service vendors and participation from area rescue groups.

Adopt a Pit and Halo K9 will bring adoptable dogs for meet-and-greets using Frey’s private dog park. The park space will also be made available to rescues without brick-and-mortar facilities to help facilitate adoptions.