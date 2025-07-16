Hotworx fitness studio in West Chester is a sauna workout with virtual classes

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

“The Hotworx concept is amazing,” said Wendt, who owns Hotworx along with her husband Jesse. “There are very clear benefits for people of exercise and movement combined with the infrared sauna.”

The location is open 24-hours a day, 7 days a week as part of its membership.

“If you are into strength training or cardio or want active recovery, this covers all the bases,” Sammi Wendt said. “This can be the sole space to work out or a great addition to other workout routines.”

Hotworx offers different memberships and has an app to schedule virtual classes and track your workouts.

The studio offers workouts in or outside of the infrared sauna and has rowers, cycles, a cable machine, ropes, weight benches, free weights and kettle bells for a variety of fitness options.

“If you’re busy or want to save a little money and want to be healthy, this is the only studio with infrared sauna workouts,” Sammi Wendt said.

The classes are taught by real instructors who record 15- or 30-minute workouts which are then played virtually. The classes are on a rotation and constantly updated to keep the workouts fresh and new.

“Hotworx gives you the highest benefits of infrared sauna,” Sammi Wendt said. “Detox, muscle recovery, weight loss, increased energy and it helps with your skin care. It also burns twice as many calories in less time.”

Sammi Wendt has more than 17 years experience in the health and wellness industry and also owns Blended Fuel, a smoothie and juice bar in Mason.

The couple is originally from Wisconsin and relocated to Ohio for Jesse Wendt’s job in construction equipment sales.

“We are huge on community and culture,” Sammi Wendt said. “Just like at Blended Fuel, I know everybody who comes in. People are more than just a customer or a member for us.”

HOW TO GO

What: Hotworx Fitness Studio Open House

Where: 8204 Princeton Glendale Road, West Chester Twp.

When: 4-8 p.m. Friday, July 18

