Burger King reopens in Washington Twp. after 13 months: same site, new owners

Credit: Natalie Jones

Fast food giant Burger King recently opened a new location in a Washington Twp. spot where one had previously operated for about four years.

The BK at 9198 South Main St., in the busy commercial strip just north of Kroger, closed in late 2022, but re-launched Dec. 28 under new franchisee the Carrols Corporation, which owns and operates more than 1,000 restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands, according to the company’s website.

Kim Sullivan, a supervisor with Carrols Corporation, said the store is scheduled to hold a later ribbon-cutting ceremony with local business and government officials at 2 p.m. Feb. 6. Sullivan also said the store is working to iron out the details of an official grand opening celebration Feb. 13 that may include raffles, and various menu items on sale.

ExploreDayton region’s fourth Crumbl Cookies to open this month

Burger King first opened at the Washington Twp. location in 2018. It was initially owned by TOMS King (Ohio) LLC, which shut down at least six Miami Valley Burger King locations in November 2022.

Founded in 1954, Burger King, is the second largest fast food hamburger chain in the world, according to the chain’s website.

The Washington Twp. location isn’t the only closed BK to reopen last month. After nearly six months, the Burger King restaurant at 4380 Indian Ripple Road across from The Greene Town Center reopened on Dec. 29, according to General Manager Abby Hagerdon.

