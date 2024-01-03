Dayton region’s fourth Crumbl Cookies to open this month

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

In honor of the grand opening, Crumbl Cookies is hosting a giveaway on their event page where one person will receive a party box. All you have to do is like the post and tag your friends. Those that share a photo of themselves at the grand opening will receive 10 extra entries. The giveaway ends Tuesday, Jan. 16 at noon.

Eric Stringham previously told this news outlet the store will be named Crumbl Cookies Sugarcreek because its right on Centerville’s border with Sugarcreek Twp. and next to a Target that is in the township.

Since opening its first store in 2017, Crumbl Cookies has expanded to more than 800 bakeries in all 50 states, making it the fastest-growing cookie company in the nation, the company said on its website. In 2023, it opened stores in Canada.

Crumbl Cookies opened its first store in the Miami Valley in February 2022 at 1520 Miamisburg Centerville Road in Washington Twp., followed by 2260 N. Fairfield Road, Suite G, in Beavercreek in July 2022 and 8288 Old Troy Pike in Huber Heights in January 2023.

Crumbl Cookies Sugarcreek will be open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday offering delivery and curbside pickup.

For more information about Crumbl Cookies, visit www.crumblcookies.com.