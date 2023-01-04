Cancer Center expands at Miami Valley Hospital South

CENTERVILLE — The Miami Valley Hospital South Comprehensive Cancer Center recently expanded following a 10-month construction period, and Premier Health has plans to expand its North Cancer Center in the middle of 2023.
The expansion increased the capacity of the infusion center, which opened to patients on Dec. 20. The facility, located at 2300 Miami Valley Drive in Centerville, went from eight bays to a total of 22 infusion bays, which include 19 infusion suites and three private infusion rooms. A satellite infusion pharmacy and a nutrition room have also been added.
The project included a renovation of the Premier Blood and Cancer Center practice next to the infusion center.
“Premier Health is committed to providing patients across the region with easier access to cancer prevention treatments, as well as diagnostic and advanced multispecialty cancer care,” said Diane Pleiman, system executive for oncology services. “The expansion of our cancer care program at Miami Valley Hospital South helps to fulfill our mission and vision to enhance the survivorship of patients with cancer.”
The Comprehensive Cancer Center at Miami Valley Hospital South went from 6,427-square feet on the second floor to 10,472-square feet the fourth floor, including the Premier Blood and Cancer Center office. The construction process took 10 months, and Miami Valley Hospital North Cancer Center will begin an expansion mid-year 2023.
A Premier Health spokesperson said they are expanding the cancer care facilities due to an increased need for those services, along with the company’s goal being to care for patients in their communities and closer to home. Miami Valley Hospital Foundation donors provided support for the infusion bays.
