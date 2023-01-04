Cancer Center expands at Miami Valley Hospital South

The expansion increased the capacity of the infusion center, which opened to patients on Dec. 20. The facility, located at 2300 Miami Valley Drive in Centerville, went from eight bays to a total of 22 infusion bays, which include 19 infusion suites and three private infusion rooms. A satellite infusion pharmacy and a nutrition room have also been added.

The project included a renovation of the Premier Blood and Cancer Center practice next to the infusion center.