Dayton Barbecue Company to leave Hidden Valley Orchards

Dayton Barbecue Company joined Hidden Valley Orchard in March as a permanent vendor after operating at the orchard for nearly three months in 2023.

Evans thanked Randy and Robyn Lane, the owners of the orchard, for welcoming them into their space and giving them the opportunity to make the orchard their own.

“With that, we are going to be moving forward with a new location,” Evans said. “We are currently exploring different options right now that’s going to best fit us.”

He stressed the importance of being able to pivot in the restaurant industry and encouraged his customers to continue to follow he and his team.

“The progress that we’ve made since 2020 is phenomenal, so I don’t see the next move that we make not being our best move,” Evans said.

MORE DETAILS

Evans is a Dayton native and 2006 Trotwood-Madison High School graduate. He officially started Dayton Barbecue Company in 2021 by doing pop-ups across the Dayton area after dusting off his smoker during the coronavirus pandemic.

For more information and updates about Dayton Barbecue Company, visit dytbbqco.com or the vendor’s Instagram or Facebook pages (@daytonbbqco).