CVS on High Street in Hamilton to close Thursday

Combined Shape Caption The CVS pharmacy located at 1115 High Street in Hamilton will close Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, as part of a national store reorganization announced last year. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham Combined Shape Caption The CVS pharmacy located at 1115 High Street in Hamilton will close Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, as part of a national store reorganization announced last year. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

“I know that this will remain a prominent location given the average daily traffic volumes,” he said of the more than 40,000 vehicles that travel this stretch of road. “Given the level of interest real estate developers have expressed toward the city of Hamilton, I would expect this property to sell or lease rather quickly.”

CVS Health officials called the closure of the High Street pharmacy a “difficult decision,” and all store employees are being offered comparable roles at other CVS locations.

Company officials said “maintaining access to pharmacy services in underserved communities is an important factor” when considering closing stores.

“Other factors include local market dynamics, population shifts, a community’s store density, and ensuring there are other geographic access points to meet the needs of the community, including COVID-19 testing and vaccinations,” according to CVS Health.

Hamilton is not underserved when it comes to pharmacies as there are several options.

CVS will maintain its presence in the community on North Brookwood, but there are also pharmacies inside Meijer, Walmart, and the two Kroger stores, as well as standalone pharmacies such as Walgreens, Hughes, Community First and HealingSprings.

Additionally, CVS has locations in neighboring communities, including inside the Target at Bridgewater Falls in Fairfield Twp., and a standalone building at 590 Nilles Road in Fairfield. There is also home delivery for prescriptions for eligible patients through CVS.com, and more pharmacy care needs through CVS mobile app.

Reuters reported last fall that CVS officials said as part of its strategic review, it would create an enhanced version of its health hubs that offer treatment for common ailments as well as chronic care to add more customers.

NEARBY CVS LOCATIONS

On Thursday, the CVS at 1115 High St. in Hamilton will shut down. Here are the closest CVS locations nearest the intersection of High Street and Ohio 4:

• 28 N. Brookwood Ave., Hamilton

• 3369 Princeton Road (inside Target at Bridgewater Falls), Fairfield Twp.

• 590 Nilles Road, Fairfield