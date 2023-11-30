Dot’s Market to expand Centerville location with new pharmacy

The approximately 27,000-square-foot grocery store in the Cross Pointe Shopping Center will expand next door into about 2,000 square feet of space that formerly was the first home of craft and clothing boutique Zig Zag Gallery before it moved elsewhere in the plaza.

“We have the space available ... and pharmacy and grocery go hand in hand,” Moshos said. “Our customers have always wanted a pharmacy, so we’re happy that we have the opportunity to deliver at the Centerville location.”

The new pharmacy will offer prescription medication and over-the-counter medication, plus sell medical supplies and devices, he said. It will also offer free delivery, curbside pickup, medication synchronization, immunizations, vaccinations and pharmacist consultations.

The pharmacy will be accessible both from the street and from the store’s produce department, Moshos said.

“It was it was a no-brainer to take that on and make the pharmacy dream come to life,” he said.

Moshos, who started out as a 16-year-old bag boy at Dot’s Market in Kettering, bought that location from Rob Bernhard in 2018, then the Bellbrook location in 2021. The now 32-year-old opened the Centerville location in February.

The new pharmacy is the result of a partnership with brothers, Ken and Kyle Fields, who own Waynesville Pharmacy and Appro-Rx, a local pharmaceutical company operating in the region for more than 30 years.

Explore New spine care facility to offer minimally invasive spine surgery

Moshos said the partnership with the Field brothers is “phenomenal.”

“They’re great guys, great operators,” he said. “(They have) lots of awesome pharmacy experience.”

Taking charge as pharmacist in charge of the incoming Dot’s Pharmacy will be Jordan Mullins, the director of pharmacy at Appro-Rx, Moshos said.

Nothing is planned at this time for pharmacy locations at Dot’s Market locations in Kettering and Bellbrook, he said.