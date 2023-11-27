Dayton Children’s Hospital to open new Kids Express Centerville location Tuesday

Dayton Children’s Hospital’s newest pediatric health care center is set to make its debut Tuesday.

Kids Express Centerville, an on-demand pediatric health care option for children ages six weeks to 18 years, is scheduled to open at 6044 Wilmington Pike in Sugarcreek Twp. on Tuesday. The location is in a strip mall just south of I-675, roughly across the street from Miami Valley Hospital South.

Pediatric nurse practitioners can see patients at the center for common minor conditions including colds, mild fever, flu, pink eye, ear infections, sore throat and rashes.

“We know that parents are busy and need options,” said Dr. Lisa Ziemnik, division chief of Dayton Children’s Kids Express and urgent care, in a statement. “We also know that when their child gets sick, many times they already have a pretty good idea what is wrong. We wanted to give them an option for care that they can trust is kid-focused, but is also easy and fast.”

Dayton Children’s officials reminded parents that Kids Express is not an urgent care or an emergency department.

“Parents should choose those other options if their child is having trouble breathing, bleeding profusely, needs stitches, imaging or care above what a pediatrician could take care of during an office visit,” Children’s said on its website.

The new location includes five patient exam rooms, including one dedicated to telehealth.

Dayton Children’s Hospital launched Kids Express in February 2019. This is the fifth of these pediatric health care locations in the region, joining sites in other higher-income suburbs — Beavercreek, Springboro, Mason and West Chester Twp.

Kids Express locations are open seven days a week, and video visits are available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily to anyone in Ohio.

Kids Express, Dayton Children’s

New location: Kids Express Centerville, 6044 Wilmington Pike in Sugarcreek Twp.

Opening: Tuesday, Nov. 28

Hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday to Friday. 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Video visits: Available 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. to anyone in Ohio.

More information: www.childrensdayton.org/kids-express-info