dayton-daily-news logo
X

Financial foresight could equal a million dollars when you retire

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

Combined ShapeCaption
Financial concerns weigh on retirees and pre-retirees

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

Business
By
45 minutes ago

Saving for retirement and planning ahead is essential, and those who save enough could wind up with a million dollar nest egg.

“When it comes to saving for retirement, what I typically advise people is you want to save enough money so that it hurts,” said Forst Elliott, a financial planner at Edward Jones in Moraine. “If you are in your 20s or you are in your 30s saving $50 a month, it’s no big deal. But if you’re saving $200 a month or $300 a month, it is closer to a car payment and you’re like, ‘Wow that kind of hurts.’ Then then you know you are making a concerted effort to save.”

Many companies offer 401(k) retirement accounts, and people can set up their own Individual Retirement Account (IRA) or Roth IRA.

ExploreRELATED: Retirees return to work amid labor shortage and high inflation

A a person who started saving for retirement at 45 will accumulate $207,000 by age 65, assuming they saved $5,000 a year, earned an annual 6.5% rate of return and made no early withdrawals, according to a report released in May by Edward Jones, a national financial services firm, in partnership with Age Wave and The Harris Poll.

But if that same person had started saving that amount at age 25 they would have $935,000 by age 65 or $1.3 million if they retire at age 70, the report said.

“Financial foresight is the gift that keeps giving,” the report said.

Retirees who reporting having a high quality of life are more likely to have taken several specific actions, including having retirement accounts, reducing debt, investing assets and working with a financial advisor, according to the report.

ExploreRELATED: Tips for retirees going back to work to bolster nest egg

The report also found that concerns related to financial issues dominated a survey of U.S. retirees and pre-retirees aged 45 and over. Asked to list three things they worried about the most, 49% said physical health, 34% the cost of health care/long-term care, and 32% each for unexpected expenses and economic conditions, according to the survey released in May. Twenty-six percent are afraid they’ll outlive their savings.

A majority of those surveyed anticipate continuing to do some level of work after retirement, although 41% said the ideal approach is to never work for pay again.

“We expect these trends to continue and possibly grow,” the report said.

Follow @LynnHulseyDDN on Twitter and Facebook

ExploreSee more stories by Lynn Hulsey
ExploreQ&A: New Premier Health CEO Michael Riordan talks transformation
ExploreInflation hitting local families, businesses; when will the pain stop?
ExploreDayton corruption probe: What happened with all defendants after years of court cases
ExploreVance and Ryan win primary for U.S. Senate seat that could change balance of power

In Other News
1
Q&A: New Premier Health CEO Michael Riordan talks transformation
2
See how local entrepreneur responded to demand for homemade baby food
3
Drone programs at Springfield airport expected to drive future job...
4
Air Force starting critical care training program at Beavercreek...
5
Company to open Springfield indoor farm with Gordon Food Service

About the Author

Follow Lynn Hulsey on facebookFollow Lynn Hulsey on twitter

Lynn Hulsey is an investigative reporter focusing on business, the economy, government and politics.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top