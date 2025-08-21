Jet’s Pizza moves Fairfield location to Hamilton

Breaking: Dayton man accused in deadly shooting pleads guilty

Jet’s Pizza has relocated to Hamilton and is offering a deal on Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2025, to celebrate the move of this store from Fairfield. Customers can order on Tuesday a one-topping, 4 Corner Pizza for just $4.44 (one per person and while supplies last). For those ordering online, they should use the code 24H444. PROVIDED

Jet’s Pizza is celebrating its move into Hamilton with a special deal on Tuesday.

The Detroit-style pizza shop recently relocated its Fairfield location to Hamilton, and on Tuesday are offering a deal to celebrate the move.

Customers who visit the location at 3467 Tylersville Road, in the plaza at southwest corner of Tylersville and Bypass Ohio 4, can get a one-topping small Detroit-style 4 Corner Pizza.

“This move to Hamilton is an exciting new chapter for us and we are thrilled to be a part of this community,” said Alexis Weaver, franchise owner of Jet’s Pizza. “We’re excited to welcome both longtime fans and new customers with this $4.44 4 Corner Pizza deal.”

The deal is just for the Hamilton location and is limited to one per person. For online orders, use code 24h444 to access the deal.

In addition to the deal on Tuesday, the story will be giving away Jet’s merchandise, and patrons could get a chance to meet the franchise’s mascot, Jetman.

There are 49 Jet’s locations in Ohio. Liberty Twp. is the only other Butler County location until the Middletown store opens later this year. There are three in Warren County, Mason and Springboro.

Jet’s Pizza is known for its Detroit-style deep dish pizza, but also offers hand-tossed round, thin, New York-style, seasoned cauliflower and gluten-free pizza.

Crust flavors are available, including butter, Cajun, garlic, Romano cheese, sesame seed and Jet’s Turbo Crust — a combo of butter, garlic and Romano cheese. For the restaurant’s full menu, visit jetspizza.com.

