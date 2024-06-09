Kettering Health expands intensive outpatient behavioral health services

The intensive outpatient program at Kettering Health Behavioral Medical Center in Moraine will continue to operate.

Kettering Health Miamisburg, formerly Sycamore Medical Center, is located at 4000 Miamisburg Centerville Road in Miamisburg.

“By expanding the intensive outpatient program into Miamisburg, we’re creating a new access point that will help our patients better navigate the mental health system and their diagnosis,” Manuel said.

The intensive outpatient program provides individualized psychiatric treatment plans to support positive behavioral changes in areas like mood management, interpersonal interactions, triggers, destructive impulses and behaviors, personal goals and coping skills.

“Making behavioral health services easily accessible in our communities is key to helping our patients successfully apply the skills they will learn in the Intensive Outpatient Program,” said Mike Rabuka, administrative director of Kettering Health Behavioral Medical Center.

Throughout the program, patients participate in daily group and individual sessions with trained clinicians and meet with nurse practitioners for any medication management needs, Kettering Health said.

“Not only does this expansion move a much-needed service closer to home, but it also allows for better collaboration between care teams,” Rabuka said.

One of the goals of improving access and care coordination is to help patients move more seamlessly through their behavioral health care journey, ultimately leading to fewer emergency visits and hospitalizations, Rabuka said.

Kettering Health Behavioral Medical Center has been in operation for more than 20 years. The center offers both inpatient and outpatient services, featuring a team of psychiatrists, therapists and psychologists who treat most mental health and substance abuse disorders.

Kettering Health has 14 area medical centers and more than 120 outpatient locations throughout Western Ohio, as well as Kettering Physician Network, which includes more than 700 board-certified providers.