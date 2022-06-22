Longtime auto dealership near Dayton Mall to unveil new $10M facility

A longtime area auto dealer is opening its larger, more modern vehicle dealership near the Dayton Mall.
Matt Castrucci Auto Mall of Dayton plans to unveil its new Honda dealership at 3013 Mall Park Drive in Miamisburg with a free community open house from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.
With the new $10 million, 40,000-square-foot space, which features an expanded Honda showroom, service shop and car wash, Matt Castrucci Auto Mall of Dayton will double its size, and inventory making it the largest Honda dealership in the area. The new, state-of-the-art facility will be completely new and offer customers lounges, a business center and refreshment areas.
Castrucci previously told this news outlet he wanted to construct the new, larger facility because the original one was only somewhere between 15,000 and 20,000 square feet, including shared parts spaces, customer lounges, finance departments and numerous shared bays for service.
“The new facility will completely change our customer service experience,” Castrucci said. “We will be able to ensure there is no waiting for service appointments and will have twice as much inventory and selections for customers.”
Castrucci began working at the family-owned dealership in 1993 as a salesperson while in school at Xavier University and in 1995 began working full time at the dealership. In 1998, Castrucci purchased it from his father, who had bought the Miamisburg dealership from Dick Osmond in 1988.
Matt Castrucci’s Auto Mall of Dayton, which deals in Honda, Nissan and Kia vehicles, also plans to build a new, 4,543-square-foot used car showroom building and associated site improvements at 3013 Mall Park Drive
A third phase of construction for the site will include a renovation and retrofit for the Kia and Nissan brands.
