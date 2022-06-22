Longtime auto dealership near Dayton Mall to unveil new $10M facility

Matt Castrucci Auto Mall of Dayton plans to unveil its new Honda dealership at 3013 Mall Park Drive in Miamisburg with a free community open house from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.

With the new $10 million, 40,000-square-foot space, which features an expanded Honda showroom, service shop and car wash, Matt Castrucci Auto Mall of Dayton will double its size, and inventory making it the largest Honda dealership in the area. The new, state-of-the-art facility will be completely new and offer customers lounges, a business center and refreshment areas.