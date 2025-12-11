Longtime pet groomer expands with new Centerville location

Lowman said she is a third-generation pet groomer who grew up in the trade for three decades, working alongside her grandmother, father and sister. She launched her first Wags & Whiskers location in Mason 13 years ago.

The new Centerville location of the business features an electric tub for easier grooming. Her husband, Ted, helps bathe and prepare animals.

“I love animals, and ... I have a bichon that used to bite me whenever she would come in, and now she rolls over for her belly rubs,“ Lowman said. ”I just like that bond and that connection and being able to work through their issues and I understand them way more than I do people. Dogs are easy for me to understand and learning about why they act the way they do. I like that challenge to try to win them over."

Lowman said cats are “totally different.”

“They’re temperamental,” she said. “Some days they have good days, and some days they have bad days, but I enjoy them, too. I love grooming cats. I do quite a few at Mason.“

Explore New traditional barbershop set to open in Miamisburg

Lowman said the new 1,400-square-foot Wags & Whiskers operates by appointment only for now, but plans to expand to daily service.

She said chose to open in Centerville because it’s “a good area” and the storefront is located along an easy-to-reach main road.

“The plaza is really nice (and) ... very convenient, because people can drop their dogs off and go next door to the nutrition shop or to Flavors Eatery. There’s also a salon that opened up there, so (customers) get their hair done while their dog gets theirs."