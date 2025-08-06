NEW DETAILS: Colorado rifle, optics company bought former paper company HQ

A general warranty deed indicates the buyer was Burris Co. Inc., of Greeley, Colo., with a street address that matches one of Burris’ Colorado offices.

Burris makes and distributes sports optics, rifle scopes, binoculars and similar products.

The most recent previous owner was Papyrus Properties, LLC, which has the same Lebanon address as the Schueler Group, of Lebanon.

“The buyer still wants to fly under the radar for the time being,” Kyle Caja, a marketing director for Schueler, told the Dayton Daily News last week.

In 2002, Burris became part of the Beretta family of companies. The company says its product line includes hunting and tactical riflescope scopes, red-dot reflex sights, binoculars, spotting scopes and other products.

A message seeking comment about plans for the building was left with Burris’ marketing office Wednesday.

The Miami Twp. building and campus covers some 10 acres south of the Dayton Mall, minutes from the interchange of interstates 75 and 675.

The four-story Class A office building was built in 2007 and features an on-site walking trail, 400 parking spaces and more.

For several years, NewPage Corp. was headquartered in the building with about 350 local employees. Cerberus Capital Management formed NewPage, at one time billed as “the world’s largest producer of coated paper,” after acquiring MeadWestvaco’s coated fine papers division. MeadWestvaco itself was formed in 2002 when what was historic Dayton paper producer Mead Corp. merged with Westvaco.