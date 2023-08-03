OneFifteen transitioning to being an independent provider

OneFifteen, a Dayton addiction treatment provider that began operating in 2019, is entering what it’s calling a second phase of work by transitioning into being an independent clinical provider, concluding its partnership with Samaritan Behavioral Health Inc.

“During this first phase of work, OneFifteen, an evidence-based addiction care program, we have provided care to more than 7,000 Montgomery County residents,” said Marti Taylor, OneFifteen president and CEO. “Both OneFifteen and Samaritan will continue to serve the Dayton community by providing behavioral health services and substance use disorder services.”

OneFifteen — named after the 115 people in the U.S. who died each day from opioid overdoses in 2017 — was launched by Verily, a Google affiliate, working with Dayton region’s two largest hospital systems, Premier Health and Kettering Health.

“Verily continues to be our technology and data analytics partner, so we still enjoy a great relationship with Verily,” Taylor said.

Explore OneFifteen plans to create new patient housing in Carillon area

As a part of this transition, OneFifteen and Premier Health have mutually agreed not to renew OneFifteen’s operating partnership with Samaritan Behavioral Health Inc., a subsidiary of Premier Health. Samaritan Behavioral Health Inc. will wind down operations at OneFifteen between September and December, later resuming services at the same site over the next six months

“OneFifteen is excited to continue our work in Dayton,” Taylor said. “Based on our innovative learning health model, which uses data to make improvements, we recognize that now is the right time for OneFifteen to enter this next phase to meet the unique needs of those living with addiction in our community and across the U.S.”

As a provider, OneFifteen will continue as a nonprofit organization. It will provide the following services as it transitions into being a clinical provider:

OneFifteen living: The 58 bed low-intensity residential unit will remain open and operated in partnership with Recovery Innovations International.

OneFifteen/Samaritan Behavioral Health Crisis Stabilization Unit: The unit will continue to operate 24/7 until Sept. 22, 2023, at which time the hours will be 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. On Dec. 1, 2023, the unit will close temporarily. OneFifteen will begin similar operations in 2024.

OneFifteen/Samaritan Behavioral Health inpatient residential: The inpatient residential services will temporarily close on Sept. 22, 2023, and new patients will no longer be accepted as of Aug. 25, 2023. OneFifteen will begin operations in 2024. During the interim, prospective patients will be referred to other residential providers in the community.

Outpatient services: Samaritan Behavioral Health will continue to operate outpatient services at OneFifteen’s campus until Dec. 31, 2023. In January, Samaritan Behavioral Health will move its outpatient services to 601 S. Edwin C. Moses Blvd. in Dayton. OneFifteen will begin its own outpatient operations in 2024.

Recovery and affordable housing: OneFifteen will continue to develop recovery and affordable housing options in the Carillon neighborhood, in partnership with the city of Dayton and the Carillon Civic Council.

Care coordination: OneFifteen will continue its care coordination services in partnership with the Greater Dayton Area Hospital Association. Both OneFifteen and Samaritan Behavioral Health will work to ensure continuity of care for patients during this transition.

Patients who have questions about their services can reach out to their Samaritan Behavioral Health provider at their next appointment or call (937) 535-5115. Those experiencing a mental health crisis should call 988 or the Montgomery County crisis line at (833) 580-2255.

Explore Illicit fentanyl still driving force behind accidental overdose deaths

“Samaritan Behavioral Health Inc. has been pleased to partner with OneFifteen in ramping up these services in our region, and we look forward to continuing to serve the community’s behavioral health and substance use disorder needs,” said Beth Esposito, president of Samaritan Behavioral Health.

OneFifteen and Samaritan Behavioral Health expect to continue to collaborate and refer patients, as needed, to one another following this transition, Taylor said.

This transition was the result of conversations between each of the different partners, Taylor said. OneFifteen had been anticipating that its business model would change over time.

“We didn’t know exactly what the plan was going to be, but we knew when we started this four years ago that things would evolve and look different over time,” Taylor said. “Here we are, four years later. We have learned a lot, and through that process and through many conversations with Premier and Samaritan Behavioral Health have decided that this is what phase two should look like.”