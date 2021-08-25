More than 50 employers to participate in Springfield job fair

The Greater Springfield Partnership and Ohio Means Jobs Clark County will be hosting a jobs fair next week that will include over 50 employers.
The in-person event is from noon to 4 p.m. Sept. 1 at the Clark State Hollenbeck Bayley Creative Arts and Conference Center, 275 S Limestone St. in Springfield. It represents a return to form for the partnership, which has not hosted an in-person career fair of this size since 2019.
Those type of events had been put on hold since March of 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Since then, the partnership has worked along with its partners to host smaller hiring events for companies as well as virtual job fairs.
Amy Donahoe, Director of Workforce Development at the Greater Springfield Partnership, said that some companies have had success at virtual events. But, she added that in-person job related events tend to have a better track record.
“A lot of people are ready to have face-to-face interactions. Employers are in need of a qualified workforce. This brings job seekers together in one place as well as employers,” Donahoe said.
In the past, the partnership has held a large job fair in the spring. However, due to the pandemic the event was pushed to this fall with the hope that they will be back on track in 2022 with that job fair happening in April.
So far, over 50 business have signed up to participate and will represent industries such as manufacturing, construction, insurance, law enforcement and health care.
The event comes as many employers are in need of labor.
“We have seen companies become much more competitive not only in pay but also in their benefit options and trying to meet the needs of the workforce that they are working to recruit,” Donahoe said.
“It is a very high competition for employers right now. They are not just focused on attracting employees but also on retention,” she added.
Some of the companies slated to participate include Assurant, McGregor Metalworking Companies, Speedway, Topre and the Rocking Horse Community Health Center.