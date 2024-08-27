WOMEN IN BUSINESS: Kathryn Karmeris, JYG Innovations

ANSWER: I began my career at JYG Innovations as the benefits manager within HR as well as the office manager. I then began working with our CEO as her executive assistant while still focusing on our company’s benefits package and policies, which then led to my promotion to director of human resources. I find that wearing many hats in the workplace can really help guide you to what role is suitable for you.

Q: What led you to this point in your career?

A: I have always strived to maintain a strong work ethic and want to show my children they can do anything they believe they can do regardless of the obstacles they face. These factors have led me to remain focused, grow and pursue a successful career. It is important to have a job that you are passionate about and I really enjoy helping our employees and their families with their benefits and assisting in advancing the company’s progress, policies and procedures. Passionate employees are the driving force behind any successful business.

Q: Who are a couple of people you think of as your professional board of directors (the folks you go to for advice and support)?

A: Jacqueline Gamblin, the founder and CEO of JYG Innovations, has been an outstanding mentor throughout my career at JYG. Working for a successful woman-owned small business is not only gratifying but extremely motivating and rewarding. She has demonstrated to be the type of leader that I strive to be with her guidance, expertise and support of my career endeavors. My hope is she will be part of my professional board of directors for years to come. Another is Katrina Vauls, VP of Finance and HR of JYG Innovations, who has been a great influence on my career with JYG. She is a businesswoman, who I also consider a life coach and friend who will challenge me personally and professionally. She has shown me how to have a balance of hard work and fun, which is essential within a successful business and team.

Q: What is advice you have for women growing their careers?

A: It is important to have a diverse professional board of directors who are familiar with business practices and mentorship. Seek out mentors, colleagues, and acquaintances that will inspire you and discover your potential. Don’t ever feel like you are alone, ask for assistance and advice and remember that one person cannot be successful without having a team. Always be aware of your own potential and lead with confidence. Continue to learn and grow throughout your career; take the class, attend the networking event, obtain the certification and join seminars.

Q: When you were a child, what career did you hope to have?

A: When I was young, I wanted to become a lawyer and live the city lifestyle. Later in life I realized all I wanted was to become a mother but also with a successful career. My most significant accomplishment is being a mother, but being a mother with a successful career means everything to me. I would love to begin mentoring young mothers to assist them in attaining their goals and achieving overall success.

Q: Are you involved in any cohorts, boards, nonprofits?

A: I’m a previous Better Business Bureau Torch Awards Committee member, 2024 graduate of the Dayton Chamber of Commerce EMPOWER Cohort and on the Dayton Chamber of Commerce Executive Women’s Council.

Women In Business Feature

