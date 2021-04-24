Do you know what kind of tires to buy?

The Firestone Destination A/T2 is an all-terrain truck and SUV tire built for on and off-road traction. This tire is rated all-weather use plus 3 Peak Mountain Snowflake certification and has a 55,000-mile limited warranty. It appears that this tire meets your needs because you have been happy with them. Some basic advice to people looking for tires include:

Determine the specified tire size for the vehicle and try to select the exact same size to avoid any issues with speedometer reading and the shifting of the automatic transmission.

Perform an Internet search at sites, such as Tire Rack, and look for the ratings and recommendation for your exact vehicle.

I recommend all-season tires because winter tires should only be used if the temperature is below 45 degrees. Also avoid purchasing summer tires because these should only be used if the temperature is above 45 degrees.

The 3 Peak Mountain Snowflake certification is important if the vehicle is being used in the winter where snow performance is needed and it exceeds the snow traction over most all-season tires. The 3 Peak Mountain Snowflake certification tires are required to be used in some mountain states and in some Canadian provinces during the winter.

Ask your local service technician or tire store or the dealer for their recommendation.