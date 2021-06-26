Edmunds looks at five fully loaded cars worth the price jump

As the name suggests, the Soul Turbo is powered by a turbocharged four-cylinder engine with 201 horsepower — more than 50 horsepower over other Soul models. You’ll also find LED headlights and foglights, a head-up display and upgraded Harman Kardon stereo system to make the interior feel upscale. Finally, adaptive cruise control is added to the Soul’s set of safety technology.

2021 Kia Soul Turbo, MSRP: $28,825

2021 MAZDA 3

In any trim, the Mazda 3 is definitely a good buy for a small sedan. But it is especially attractive at the top end of its range. Compared with base models, the Mazda 3 2.5 Turbo Premium Plus gains a turbocharged four-cylinder engine with 227 horsepower — a big improvement over the base engine. All-wheel drive and 18-inch wheels are also included.

The included safety equipment is what makes this trim really stand out. There’s a surround-view camera and front and rear parking sensors, plus rear automatic braking if a collision with an object is detected. On top of that, Traffic Jam Assist combines adaptive cruise control and steering assist to help reduce fatigue when you’re driving.

2021 Mazda 3 2.5T Premium Plus, MSRP: $33,395

2021 HONDA RIDGELINE

It seems fitting that the Swiss Army knife of midsize trucks is jam-packed with features. Every Ridgeline, for example, has an in-bed storage trunk and a tailgate that can open one of two ways. Upgrading to the top-trim Ridgeline RTL-E gets you even more useful and clever features.

The Ridgeline RTL-E starts by including standard navigation, ambient interior lighting and a heated steering wheel. Add to that a wireless smartphone charging station, USB ports for rear passengers, and a power outlet in the bed. There’s an eight-speaker stereo system, and there’s even a stereo system within the bed walls that pumps out sound from concealed speakers so they don’t get wet.

2021 Honda Ridgeline RTL-E, MSRP: $43,595

2021 HYUNDAI PALISADE

One of the champions of modern value is the Hyundai Palisade, a three-row SUV with a surprising amount of luxury for the price. That trend is only intensified on the Calligraphy trim. It includes a number of premium items from the lower Limited trim — including classy interior ambient lighting and two rows of ventilated seats — and turns up the splendor a notch.

Throughout the interior you will find a suede-like headliner and quilted-leather door panels, materials normally found in much more expensive vehicles. In addition, there are puddle lamps that illuminate the ground at night, plus wheels and exterior design that are exclusive to the Calligraphy trim.

2021 Hyundai Palisade Calligraphy, MSRP: $47,385

2021 LEXUS ES

The Lexus ES is the brand’s entry-level luxury sedan and shares a mechanical relationship with the more plebeian Toyota Camry. But if you option the latest ES sedan to its top trim, the Ultra Luxury, it begins to feel like a higher-tier vehicle. Sure, there’s standard navigation, an upgraded stereo and a surround-view camera. But there is also a special suspension setup to reduce vibrations on the road.

The ES Ultra Luxury adds interior accoutrements you will notice right away too. The steering wheel is heated to make cold mornings more bearable, and the leather upholstery is a step up from the leather in other ES models. Finally, rear passengers can pull up their window sunshades in the name of privacy.

2021 Lexus ES 350 Ultra Luxury, MSRP: $50,025

This photo from Mazda shows the 2021 Mazda 3 2.5 Turbo, a compact sedan with upgraded power and advanced safety equipment to assist the driver in certain situations. (Courtesy of Mazda North American Operations via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

This photo from Honda shows the 2021 Honda Ridgeline RTL-E, a midsize pickup with innovative features such as a stereo system inside the truck bed. (Courtesy of American Honda Motor Co. via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

This photo from Hyundai shows the 2021 Hyundai Palisade Calligraphy, a midsize three-row SUV that includes features normally found on luxury vehicles such as quilted leather and puddle lamps. (Courtesy of Hyundai Motor America via AP) Credit: DREW PHILLIPS Credit: DREW PHILLIPS