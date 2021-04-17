Local dealership selected to feature new Ford Bronco

Beau Townsend Ford has been selected by the Ford Motor Company to be the only Ford dealer in the Miami Valley to feature what may be the company’s most anticipated new vehicle. The all-new 2021 Ford Full Size Bronco will be featured in the Ford dealership showroom.
Beau Townsend Ford Lincoln opened in Vandalia in 1976. The dealership group employs more than 300 employees and offers Ford, Lincoln and Nissan cars, trucks and SUV’s as well as service centers for all automotive brands.
Credit: Rich Gillette
Credit: Rich Gillette