2021 Volkswagen Golf nears end of life cycle, continues to be steady performer

From the outside it’s a car with some personality with a pointy front end with squinty head lights. Indents that start right at the head lights lead up the A-pillar and toward the side panels to give a complete look. The back end still feels like a hatchback and even has a small spoiler on top to give it a little bit of a sporty look. There’s a bit of an old-school vibe that I can’t quite put my finger on for the rest of the back side of the Golf.

It feels like an old Volkswagen rather than a new one and I kind of like that. The chromed-out exhaust pipes also add to the sports appeal. Even though it’s in need of a refresh, it also has distinction and for that I can appreciate it.

I generally like small, turbocharged engines. And usually these turbo four bangers over perform their output numbers. That’s not the case this time with the Golf which lacks any amount of excitement and gets 147 horsepower, and not one horse more. It’s poky off the line and seems to take its time getting up to speed. This is where the Golf could really use some updating as the rest of the competition have passed it by.

The eight-speed automatic transmission is a saving grace for this powertrain but can’t save the doldrums created from this engine.

The turning radius is outstanding and it drives small, which is a good thing. For an underpowered vehicle it doesn’t feel heavy and has responsive steering to help redeem it further.

The interior is a mixed bag of impressive and outdated, to match much of the rest of the Golf’s persona. The touchpoints are good and surpass some of the other Volkswagen brand vehicles that have some harder materials. The Golf has higher quality touchpoints that feel like a car priced much higher than $24,000. Likewise, the cargo room is outstanding.

There’s 22.8 cubic feet of cargo room behind the second row seat. The hatch-like styling is conducive for that cargo haul. Fold down the second row seat and the cargo area increases to 52.7 cubic feet. You won’t find much better cargo room in a compact car than this.

The infotainment system is where the Golf shows its age. The outdated infotainment system is cumbersome and lacks much impressive technology. This is where me, the spoiled auto writer, feels most entitled and where I get most critical. I want easy-to-use infotainment systems with tons of technology. The Golf has barely enough technology that would’ve appeased me five years ago, and certainly doesn’t appease me now.

So I look forward to what Volkswagen will do with the Golf as they’ve got great technology in their vehicles. The Golf just desperately needs that upgrade.

The small engine is good for fuel economy as the Golf has an EPA rating of 29 mpg/city and 36 mpg/highway. I averaged nearly 34 mpg in mixed suburban driving. Since it felt poky, I didn’t throttle hard, thus helping it achieve better fuel economy.

My tester was the Golf TSI which was priced at $23,995. That is one of the top 15 lowest-priced vehicles I’ve driven this year, offering a lot of value.

As I type this last paragraph of this review I will likely forget all about the Golf, but that doesn’t mean it lacks merit. Just take it for what it is, and don’t expect it to be something it’s not. That’s what I try to do every week with my car reviews and hope I don’t come off too much like an elitist.

2021 Volkswagen Golf TSI