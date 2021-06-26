Are you ready for Fourth of July cruise-ins

EVERY FRIDAY THROUGH SEPT. 27

MONDAY NIGHT CRUISE-IN. There will be a weekly cruise-in every Monday night through Sept. 27 from 5-9 p.m. in New Carlisle. It will be in the parking lots of Park National Bank, Brethren Church and April’s Pet Grooming.

EVERY FRIDAY THROUGH OCT. 29

RIP RAP ROADHOUSE CRUISE-IN. There will be a Friday night cruise-in at Rip Rap Roadhouse, 6024 Rip Rap Road in Dayton. The cruise-in will be every Friday through Oct. 29, from 5 p.m. to sunset. There is over three acres of parking. You can dine inside, outside or at your car. For more information visit ripraproadhouse.com or call 937-236-4329.

JUNE 26

LEE IZOR DAY AND CAR AND BIKE SHOW. The Springboro Area Historical Society will present Lee Izor Day with a Museum exhibit at 110 S. Main St. Springboro from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and a display of vintage race cars in the museum backyard. At the same time, the Springboro F.O.E. will host their fourth annual Car and Bike Show just across the street from the museum. Awards, food trucks, DJ, raffles, door prizes and goodie bags will be available. No charge.11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

JUNE 26

CRUISE THE BURG. Cruise around Miamisburg from 4-8 p.m. The event is free and being put on by the Miamisburg Merchants Association. It will be held in downtown Miamisburg at 1 S. Main St.

JUNE 27

KETTERING AMERICAN LEGION POST 598 CRUISE-IN IN THE PARK. The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 5700 Kentshire Drive in Kettering. This event is free and is open to cars, trucks, motorcycles, old tractors and racing boats. For more information call 937-433-9327.

JULY 4

CHAMPAIGN CRUISERS 23RD ANNUAL FIRECRACKER CAR SHOW. The Champaign Cruisers will hold the 23rd annual Firecracker Car Show on July 4 on the Skelley Lumber property, 1300 N. Main St., just north of Grimes Field in Urbana. Registration is 8 a.m.-1:30 p.m. and costs $10. Spectators will not be charged. Donations are appreciated and all proceeds go to charity. Seventy-plus trophies will be awarded starting at 3 p.m. Must be present to win. The event includes 300 dash plaques, 50/50 drawing, door prizes, goody bags, food, music and a variety of vehicles.

JULY 11

CRUISIN’ AT THE YACHT CLUB. Cruise to the shore of beautiful Buckeye Lake on July 11 and enjoy the hospitality of the historic Buckeye Lake Yacht Club. The club is located at 5019 N. Bank Road. There will be a full bar and food. Registration is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the awards will be at 4 p.m. The event costs $10. For more information email mfornataro@buckeyelake2030.org

JULY 31

THUNDERFEST 2021. The eighth annual Thunderfest cruise-in will take place July 31 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It will be held at 1105 Central Ave. in Middletown. The event is free for both participants and spectators. Bring your classic cars, hot rods, street rods, rat roads, pulling tractors and motorcycles. There will be unique prize categories and trophies. There are many local restaurants four blocks or less from the event. Ear plugs are recommended. For more information email Thunderfest.DMI@gmail.com.

AUG. 28

CAESAR FORD RANGER CLASSIC. This cruise-in will take place Saturday, Aug. 28 at Caesar Ford Park on Stringtown Road in Xenia. Cars can register from noon to 2 p.m. with the judging beginning at 2 p.m. Also included for the day will be an oldies concert on the main stage with the popular Van-Dells. No chairs are needed. Ending the night will be a feature film, drive-in style and will be chosen by the public. The movie starts at approximately 8:30 p.m. For more information call 937-562-6440.