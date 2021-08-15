August car show events slated

EVERY FRIDAY THROUGH SEPT. 27

MONDAY NIGHT CRUISE-IN. There will be a weekly cruise-in every Monday night through Sept. 27 from 5-9 p.m. in New Carlisle. It will be in the parking lots of Park National Bank, Brethren Church and April’s Pet Grooming.

AUG. 14

CRUSING AROUND DAYTON – CRUISE TO YOUNG’S JERSEY DAIRY. Cruising Around Dayton -Young’s Jersey Dairy Cruise will start at Payne Recreation Center in Moraine at 4:20 p.m. We will also be driving through the Xenia tunnel and then we will end the cruise at Young’s Jersey Dairy for anyone interested in getting food and ice cream there after the cruise.

We will be leaving by 5:20 p.m. to start the cruise.

AUG. 21

CRUZIN’ THE 176. American Legion Post 176 will hold its 27th annual “Cruzin’ The 176” (formerly “Cruzin the Park) cruise in on Aug. 21 at the Legion post at 25 N. Williams St. in South Charleston from 4-8 p.m. Parking for participants will be in the parking lot of the First Presbyterian Church, 15 N. Chillicothe St. Also available is the “famous” Legion pork chop dinner, concessions, door prizes, 50/50 drawing and no entry fee. Local DJ Tony Cooper will provide the music and announcements. All proceeds go to the Legion Post 176 Scholarship Fund. The Legion is not responsible for accidents and no alcohol is allowed. For more information, email cstucky@woh.rr.com.

AUG. 22

GATHERING OF THE GEEZERS. This 13th annual event will be held on Sunday, Aug. 22 at Kil-Kare Raceway in Xenia. Enjoy geezer drag racing, a classic car and truck show, swap meet and Kil-Kare Hall of Fame inductee ceremony. Gates open at 8 a.m.; Time runs at 10 a.m. with racing at 2:30 p.m. Food will be available for purchase. Come out and spend the day at this family-friendly event. Costs are $25 to drag; $20 to show/swap; $15 for spectator with children under 12 admitted free.

AUG. 22

KETTERING AMERICAN LEGION POST 598 CRUISE-IN. The next cruise-in at the Kettering American Legion is Aug. 22 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Legion is located at 5700 Kentshire Drive. Admission is free. The show is open to cars, trucks, motorcycles, old tractors and racing boats.

AUG. 22

CORVETTE-ONLY CRUISE-IN. This Corvette-only event will be held Sunday, Aug. 22 at Giovanni’s, 215 W. Main St. in Fairborn. Entry fee is $10 per Corvette to support charities. It is free for spectators. There will be door prizes, pick-a-prize, 50/50 drawing, delicious food and beverages available at Giovanni’s. Music will be provided by DJ. The event is sponsored by Greater Dayton Corvette Club & Giovanni’s Italian Ristorante.

AUG. 24

HOT ROD POWER TOUR. This event will roll into Dayton on Tuesday, Aug. 24 at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds from noon to 7 p.m. The tour will stop in five cities over the span of a week.

AUG. 28

CAESAR FORD RANGER CLASSIC. This cruise-in will take place Saturday, Aug. 28 at Caesar Ford Park on Stringtown Road in Xenia. Cars can register from noon to 2 p.m. with the judging beginning at 2 p.m. Also included for the day will be an oldies concert on the main stage with the popular Van-Dells. No chairs are needed. Ending the night will be a feature film, drive-in style and will be chosen by the public. The movie starts at approximately 8:30 p.m. For more information call 937-562-6440.

AUG. 28

BELLBROOK LIONS CLUB CAR SHOW AND FESTIVAL. The car show and festival will take place Aug. 28 at Sugarcreek Elementary School, 60 E. South St. Bellbrook. Registration is from 3-6:30 p.m. and trophies will be given out at 7:30 p.m. Trophies will go to the top 30 cars plus a special Mayor’s Choice trophy and Lion’s Club President’s Choice trophy. The show is co-hosted by the Miami Valley Car Club. Dash plaques will be given to the first 75 cars. There will be door prizes and free goodie bags. Free spectator admission and parking. The festival will have a beer garden, live band, 50/50 drawing, food, games, bingo and lots of rides for the kids. Fun for everyone. For info call Ken at 937-376-1511 or Wayne at 937-426-4519.

AUG. 29

CAR SHOW AT CULP LAKE. The 14th annual Car Show at Culp Lake will take place Aug. 29 at 1830 East Home Road, Springfield. Registration starts at 9 a.m. and judging at 1 p.m., Trophies will be at 3:30 p.m. Cost is $10. There will be dash plaques, super goodie bags, 18-inch trophies. DJ Mac Thomas will provide music The. Everyone loves Christian Brothers Food Truck will be selling food. The door prizes will be from Harbor Freight. For more information visit culplake.com or call Steve Culp at 937-399-0085.

AUG. 29

17TH ANNUAL SHRINE CLASSIC CAR UNITE CAR, TRUCK, AND BIKE SHOW. Registration begins at noon to 1 p.m. Awards at 4 p.m. Antioch Shrine Temple, 107 East First Street, Dayton, corner of Jefferson and First Street. Vehicle registration fee $10.Dash plaques to the first 200 registered vehicles. Awards to favorite 50 and Potentates choice, concessions, door prizes, raffles, music. Spectators free. Proceeds to benefit Antioch Shrine Temple. For more information call Jackie Butler 937-733-5044 or Jim Matthews 937-631-0711.

SEPT. 25

ANNUAL TRI-STATE CRUISE. This cruise will start at 10:30 a.m. at Payne Recreation Center in Moraine at 3800 Main St. We will be leaving by 11:45 a.m. All cars, trucks and bikes are welcome. The event is also kid friendly. The cruise will drive 161 miles of excellent roads that will span over three states Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and include two ferry boat rides across the Ohio River. The route will comprise beautiful country back roads, some very twisty roads, and lastly, end with some freeway cruising back toward Dayton. The cruise will be around six to nine hours long, depending on the group’s size. The event will go on rain or shine. You need to bring $20 cash to cover the cost of the ferry boat rides. Please have food, drinks and snacks for when we stop at any checkpoints along the route. Also, bring a walkie talkie, if you have one.

OCT. 2

DFC CAR SHOW. The Dayton 1st Church will hold a car show Oct. 2 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 7031 N. Main St. in Dayton. The entry fee is $10. Dash plaques will go to the first 50 entries. Free admission for spectators. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. This event is family friendly.

OCT. 2

CLASSIC CAR SHOW IN TRENTON. A classic car show will be held during the City of Trenton’s Fall Fest 2021 on Saturday, Oct. 2 from 1-3 p.m. Judging begins at 3 p.m. Trophies, door prizes and dash plaques will be awarded. The Fall Fest will also include vendors, food trucks, games and fireworks.