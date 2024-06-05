Beavercreek Pride this weekend includes live entertainment, more than 30 vendors

The group, which was founded in 2020, started after the murder of George Floyd. According to chairperson Lindsay Lock, some Beavercreek residents felt they needed to address racism in the area. The group now also supports the LGBTQ+ community.

The mission of the group is “to make Beavercreek more welcoming, more inclusive, and more equitable for our BIPOC [Black, Indigenous, and other People of Color] and LGBTQIA+ residents, visitors, and employees.”

“I think that each community is realizing that we need something that is more inclusive, that feels like we can all belong, and kind of fights against that message that sometimes in society you need to fix in this small little box in order to belong,” Lock said.

The group has a board consisting of Lock, Jared Cutler as secretary and Susan Cutler as treasurer. They regularly participate in events in collaboration with other area groups with similar goals.

Lock said collaborating with other groups helps spread their message.

“I feel like when we have these groups we are able to feel that connection instead of isolation that they’re often in being a minority or having experiences of discrimination that needs to be addressed,” Lock said.

Currently, the group has a private Facebook group with more than 900 members. This is one way they stay connected. Also, the group just cohosted its fourth annual anti-racism conference with Inclusive Fairborn, Greene County Voices among others.

Many people in the group have kids going through the Beavercreek school system, so the group helps with outreach for young people. They participate regularly in Family Fun Day and meet with leaders from school to spread their message. Lock said that they are always looking for ways to help young people.

“Sometimes it’s a matter of getting ideas from the youth and seeing what that need,” Lock said. “We want them to feel supported and help them feel like they have a voice. Sometimes there are rules inside the educational system, and I understand why they’re there. But at the same time, they [students] still need these resources.”

Lock said she wants to see some change on the local level. The group had a couple offshoots, including a law enforcement group and civics action group. Lock said they want to try to rekindle those connections. However, to do that, the group needs money and dedicated people.

“I get the drive from how I grew up,” Lock said. “My dad really taught me when I was young that it’s important to give back to your community … I feel like that’s what missing in society. If we had more mutual aid and if we all worked together, instead of it being a competition, we could get a lot further.”

Lock said the Beavercreek Pride event had 100 attendees the first year and 200 attendees the second year. She is looking forward to seeing what the numbers will be this year.

Currently, more than 30 vendors will be at the event. There will be live performances, including three Beavercreek graduates.

“I really hope people have a good time. I mean, that’s really it. I want them to feel seen, feel heard and feel welcomed. That simple,” Lock said.

More details

Anyone wanting to volunteer or donate to the nonprofit Citizens for a Better Beavercreek should visit its website at citizensforabetterbeavercreek.com. The group can also be found on Facebook and Instagram.