Beavercreek High School student to conduct flyover of homecoming game

Beavercreek
By
1 hour ago

Beavercreek’s homecoming this Friday will feature a special event as high school ROTC cadet Harrison Jacob conducts a flyover of the game.

According to the school district, Jacob earned his private pilot license over summer break, spending eight weeks at Bowling Green State University’s Flight Center. The school said the course taught the fundamentals of flight, including meteorology, navigation and communication, and conducted practice flights.

“Harry accumulated over 50 flying hours and aced his 5-hour solo check ride,” the school said in a statement.

The flyover will occur between 6:30 and 6:50 p.m., before kickoff.

