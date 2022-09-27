Goodwill Easterseals Miami Valley reintroduces Senior Adult Day Services in Beavercreek

Goodwill Easterseals Miami Valley Adult Day Senior Program will reopen Oct. 12 after being closed for the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The program’s services are offered Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Services will resume in the Beavercreek location on 2309 N. Fairfield Road, which is next to the Goodwill store, a press release from the Goodwill Easterseals Miami Valley said.
“Our centers have been closed since March 2020. We are extremely excited about this announcement and will reopen our facilities from a health and safety perspective. This would not have been possible without the commitment and compassion of senior services staff,” Jennifer Bonifas, vice president of program services for Goodwill Easterseals Miami Valley, said. “The Senior Adult Services offer a safe, caring home-away-from-home and person-centered program for seniors who want to maintain their independence at home and in the community.”
Services include door-to-door transportation with wheelchair accessible vans, lunch and snacks and a registered nurse who helps with medical needs and personal care services, such as hygiene, grooming and feeding.
Senior-focused activities are also offered to help with physical and mental health as well as opportunities such as field trips, community events, shopping, fall prevention and memory assistance.
For more information on the Easterseals Adult Day Services, people can call 833-437-6833 or email Goodwill Easterseals Miami Valley’s Goodwill Store at seniors@gesmv.org.
